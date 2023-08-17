Rudy Giuliani was one of 19 names , including former President Trump , included in Monday's Georgia indictments, but the former New York mayor's troubles go beyond the law. Giuliani is reportedly facing mounting legal costs for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and it has gotten so dire that he reportedly traveled to Mar-a-Lago this spring to ask Trump to open his wallet. A source tells CNN that Giuliani and his attorney Robert Costello made two trips to South Florida in late April to persuade Trump to take care of some of Giuliani's legal expenses, said to be in the seven figures.

CNN reports that "the former president, who is notoriously strict about dipping into his own coffers, didn't seem very interested," though he apparently gave a verbal OK to taking care of an unspecified amount of Giuliani's bills. The news outlet confirms via federal campaign filings that Trump's Save America PAC did fork over $340,000 to data vendor Trustpoint, which hosts Giuliani's records. Still, CNN notes that those in Trump's "inner circle" seem baffled as to why the ex-president isn't helping Giuliani out more, "given Giuliani could find himself under intense pressure to cooperate with the federal and state prosecutors who have charged Trump."

One source compares Giuliani's plight to that of Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer whose relationship with Trump soured when his former boss refused to help pay his legal bills. Cohen recently settled with the Trump Organization over the matter. Forbes notes Giuliani's legal costs have ballooned over Smartmatic's defamation case against him, as well as a suit brought by two Georgia election workers. His attorneys have said in court that he's "having financial difficulties." There are "a lot of bills that he's not paying," Giuliani lawyer Adam Katz said Wednesday at a hearing in the Smartmatic case. "I think this is very humbling for Mr. Giuliani." Giuliani himself gave some insight on Monday during his livestreamed show America's Mayor Live, per Insider. "As you see, I'm very nervous and sweating and upset," he said. "It does trouble me greatly, because I value my reputation beyond anything." (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)