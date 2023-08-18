Connecticut police who found a kitten in a stolen car say they've located the animal's owner: a juvenile suspect who fled and was arrested after the car crashed. The Meriden Police Department said on its Facebook page Thursday that the gray-and-white male cat, believed to be about 7 weeks old, has been returned to the suspect's mother, per the AP. The department said the youth said nothing to officers about the pet, which was found under a seat. "We have no idea why the juvenile did not alert us that it was their kitten or make attempts to have someone contact us regarding the status of the kitten," the police said in their post.
Police note that they found the feline while searching for evidence after the stolen vehicle collided with a patrol car during an Aug. 10 chase. Officers were pursuing the vehicle on suspicion that it had been used in armed robberies in several nearby communities hours earlier. After the crash, six suspects fled but were soon arrested. Cops say they were able to solve the kitty mystery thanks to someone who responded to the department's Facebook post earlier this week looking for the animal's owner. In the meantime, a number of people contacted authorities looking to adopt the cat, police said, adding they "appreciate all the calls and emails to our Animal Control Officers with offers to adopt our furry friend."
