Connecticut police who found a kitten in a stolen car say they've located the animal's owner: a juvenile suspect who fled and was arrested after the car crashed. The Meriden Police Department said on its Facebook page Thursday that the gray-and-white male cat, believed to be about 7 weeks old, has been returned to the suspect's mother, per the AP. The department said the youth said nothing to officers about the pet, which was found under a seat. "We have no idea why the juvenile did not alert us that it was their kitten or make attempts to have someone contact us regarding the status of the kitten," the police said in their post.