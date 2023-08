On Friday, President Biden will host a summit at Camp David with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, "bridging generations of friction between the two Asian powers to forge mutual security arrangements in the face of an increasingly assertive China," reports the New York Times. The paper notes this will be the first time Biden has extended an invite to the rural Maryland retreat to foreign leaders, and the first time the three nations have officially gathered to meet outside of the sidelines of larger international get-togethers. To put that friction in context, the Wall Street Journal notes that "two years ago Tokyo and Seoul were barely on speaking terms." Among the items on Friday's agenda: talks on working together on ballistic missile defense, growing the three nations' joint military exercises, and setting up a secure "trilateral hotline" that they can jump on in case of a crisis. More on the summit:



US statement: "Japan and South Korea are core allies—not just in the region, but around the world," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this week, per the Guardian. He noted that the summit would signify a "new era in trilateral cooperation."

"Japan and South Korea are core allies—not just in the region, but around the world," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this week, per the Guardian. He noted that the summit would signify a "new era in trilateral cooperation." 'Rare gift' of a Camp David gathering: That's how it's framed by NPR, which notes that the Maryland presidential retreat holds "a special place in US diplomacy." "The leaders of Japan and South Korea know that this is something special" and that "the president only does this on certain occasions," says Jeffrey Hornung, a senior political scientist for the Rand Corporation. A senior official in the Biden administration says the president opted to meet at Camp David "to demonstrate that the three countries have reached a new stage in their relationship," per the news outlet.