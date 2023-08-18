Star Sues Builder Over Faulty, $2M Eco-Friendly Dream Home

Susan Sarandon's $2 million, environmentally friendly dream home didn't turn out the way she envisioned. So the Oscar-winning actress sued her builder on Thursday, listing a series of problems, the Guardian reports, in the Vermont house where she planned to retire. What she wanted, the suit says, was an "entirely off-the-grid" home with solar power, well water and geothermal energy "in light of increasing global environmental instability." What she got was 47 problems, the suit says, as found by engineers, contractors, and the star's staff.