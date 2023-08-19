Dolly Parton Puts Band Back Together for 'Let It Be'

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr join star lineup on new cover of Beatles track
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 19, 2023 2:30 PM CDT
A Couple of Beatles Help Dolly Parton With 'Let It Be'
Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney arrive at the premiere of the film "The Beatles, Eight Days a Week" in London in 2016.   (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Dolly Parton received help from musicians with "Let It Be" experience when she recorded her cover of the 1970s Beatles song. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr appear on the track, included on her next album, USA Today reports. "Well, does it get any better than singing 'Let It Be' with Paul McCartney who wrote the song?" Parton said in a statement. She answered her question by saying it did go next level "when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion." McCartney also played piano and sang harmony.

The album, Rockstar, has nine original songs and 20 covers, per People. Parton had protested that she didn't belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when voted in last year, then announced, "I'm a rock star now!" at the induction ceremony. Rockstar is scheduled to be released in November, but "Let It Be" can be heard now here. USA Today's Patrick Ryan writes that "Parton puts a gravelly, blues-rock spin on the wistful ballad, which features gentle harmonies from McCartney and a scorching guitar solo from Peter Frampton." (Read more Dolly Parton stories.)

