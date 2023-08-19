Dolly Parton Puts Band Back Together for 'Let It Be'

Dolly Parton received help from musicians with "Let It Be" experience when she recorded her cover of the 1970s Beatles song. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr appear on the track, included on her next album, USA Today reports. "Well, does it get any better than singing 'Let It Be' with Paul McCartney who wrote the song?" Parton said in a statement. She answered her question by saying it did go next level "when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion." McCartney also played piano and sang harmony.