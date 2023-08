Four of former President Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case have turned themselves in, and two have had their mugshots released, while three others are fighting to avoid appearing at Fulton County Jail at all. The latest:



More surrenders: Georgia bail bondsman Scott Hall surrendered just before John Eastman was released Tuesday, per the Washington Post. Former Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer and alleged fake elector Cathy Latham surrendered overnight on Wednesday, per CBS News. They were each released on $75,000 bond, Hall on $10,000 bond.