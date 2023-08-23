NFL Rookie's Mayo-in-Coffee Habit Scores Him a Deal

NFL rookie quarterback Will Levis has made a splash—in his coffee and across the internet—in sharing his habit of putting mayonnaise in his coffee. Most onlookers responded to an initial 2021 TikTok video , and later clips , with disgust. But not Hellman's, the brand of mayo Levis used. It's now rewarding Levis, of the Tennessee Titans, offering up a lifetime supply of the condiment—"the first kind of deal in the company's history," per Fox News . In a video shared Tuesday, Levis sits for a mock press conference in front of a wall of mayonnaise jars. For all his hard work on the field "to come to this moment is a dream come true," he says. "It's not every day that someone offers to compensate you in mayonnaise."

He goes on to thank his mom, "who introduced me to Hellman's mayonnaise and started my love for the beautiful condiment that it is," and his school lunch lady, "who knew that extra mayonnaise meant extra mayonnaise." He then pours himself a cup of coffee and spends a good five seconds squeezing mayo into the cup before taking a sip. Speaking to Fox, Levis says the lifetime contract with Hellman's was a no-brainer since "I really only used Hellmann's my entire life ... It's been a staple in my diet for as long as I can remember." But he only began putting mayo in his coffee on the suggestion of his girlfriend back in 2021 because cream and sugar wasn't within reach, as USA Today reports.

"I've made an effort from time to time to try to sway people's opinions on mayonnaise if they have a strong negative one. And I've succeeded in that, I think, a few times," Levis tells Fox. Fox Sports claims he's the first athlete to sign a deal with Hellman's parent company, Unilever, though the company has previously signed college athletes. Levis, a starter at the University of Kentucky, was selected in the second round of this year's NFL Draft. With the Titans, he'll be competing against second-year quarterback Malik Willis to be backup QB to veteran Ryan Tannehill, per KNTV. Levis has also inked deals with soda brand Ale-8-One and sportswear company No Bull, "among other companies," per Sporting News. (Read more endorsement stories.)