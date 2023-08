The first hour of the Wednesday night Republican debate was largely devoid of the topic of Donald Trump. That changed in hour two, however, as the Fox News moderators asked about the absent frontrunner. At one point, the specific question was posed: Did Mike Pence do the right thing when he refused to go along with Trump's request to refuse to certify the election results? Some highlights:

Ron DeSantis: He would not initially answer the question and said the focus should be on 2024, not 2020. When pressed by Pence himself, DeSantis said, "Mike did his duty, I've got no beef with him," per the New York Times.

He would not initially answer the question and said the focus should be on 2024, not 2020. When pressed by Pence himself, DeSantis said, "Mike did his duty, I've got no beef with him," per the New York Times. Chris Christie: "Mike Pence stood for the Constitution," he said, offering the strongest praise. "And he deserves, not grudging credit, he deserves our thanks as Americans for putting his oath of office and the Constitution of the United States before personal, political, and unfair pressure."