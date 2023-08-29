After Trump Comment, DeSantis Team Clarifies

Ron DeSantis is not dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, the Florida governor's campaign made clear Monday. As for why that had to be made clear, Donald Trump had earlier in the day posted on Truth Social about a "roomer [sic]" that DeSantis might exit the presidential race and instead run against Sen. Rick Scott, a Florida Republican who is up for reelection next year. DeSantis' campaign said the supposed rumor is "fake news," while slamming Trump for skipping the first GOP debate, Axios reports.

"Clearly, Donald Trump and his army of consultants are panicked about Ron DeSantis' winning debate performance and the strong momentum that has followed," a campaign press secretary said in a statement. Trump's team, he continued, should be "focused on getting their candidate on the campaign trail in Iowa and on the debate stage." He also said the Trump campaign "knows this is a two-man race," the Hill reports. DeSantis is polling in the No. 2 spot, but he remains far behind Trump. Asked about the DeSantis team's response to Trump's post, the Trump campaign said DeSantis "botched the debate" and is "plummet[ing] in the polls." (Read more Ron DeSantis stories.)