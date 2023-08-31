Proud Boys Organizer Gets 17 Years: 'I'm Not a Terrorist'

But Joseph Biggs acknowledges he 'messed up' on the day of the Capitol riot
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 31, 2023 12:24 PM CDT
First of 4 Proud Boys Leaders Gets 17-Year Sentence
In this file photo, Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs walks from the George C. Young Federal Annex Courthouse in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 20, 2021, after a court hearing regarding his involvement in the riot at the Capitol.   (Sam Thomas/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

The first of four former leaders of the Proud Boys who were convicted of seditious conspiracy over the Capitol riot has learned his fate: Joseph Biggs was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Thursday, reports Politico. Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 33 years for the 39-year-old Biggs, who was convicted along with Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl, and the far-right group's former leader, Enrique Tarrio. Their sentencings await. Prosecutors described the men as key orchestrators of the violence in DC designed to keep Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

  • The judge: "That day broke our tradition of peaceful transfer of power," said US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly as he sentenced Biggs, per the Washington Post. "We don't have it anymore."
  • Biggs: "I know that I messed up that day, but I'm not a terrorist," Biggs told the judge. "My curiosity got the better of me, and I'll have to live with that for the rest of my life."
(Biggs' sentence is the second-longest to date over the riot, behind the 18 years given to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X