Proud Boys Organizer Gets 17 Years: 'I'm Not a Terrorist'

The first of four former leaders of the Proud Boys who were convicted of seditious conspiracy over the Capitol riot has learned his fate: Joseph Biggs was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Thursday, reports Politico. Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 33 years for the 39-year-old Biggs, who was convicted along with Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl, and the far-right group's former leader, Enrique Tarrio. Their sentencings await. Prosecutors described the men as key orchestrators of the violence in DC designed to keep Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

"That day broke our tradition of peaceful transfer of power," said US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly as he sentenced Biggs, per the Washington Post. "We don't have it anymore." Biggs: "I know that I messed up that day, but I'm not a terrorist," Biggs told the judge. "My curiosity got the better of me, and I'll have to live with that for the rest of my life."