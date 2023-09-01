Politics / Donald Trump Judge: Trump's Georgia Trial Will Be Streamed on YouTube Also Thursday, the former president pleaded not guilty in the sprawling case By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Sep 1, 2023 4:09 AM CDT Copied Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) When Donald Trump goes on trial in Georgia, the world apparently will be able to follow along on YouTube. The judge presiding over the case ruled Thursday that the proceedings will be live-streamed on the court's YouTube channel, reports WSB-TV. Other media outlets will be allowed to have cameras in the courtroom as well, said Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, per Atlanta News First. The judge's ruling came amid a flurry of other developments on Thursday, the most prominent of which was Trump pleading not guilty to charges he and his co-defendants illegally tried to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. story continues below The former president's legal team also asked the judge to sever Trump's case from some of the other defendants in the case, per the AP. At least some of the other 18 people charged have requested an expedited trial—perhaps as early as October—and Trump's legal team says it would be impossible to prepare for a trial that quickly. Whether all 19 will be tried together remains a huge question in the case, along with whether the proceedings might be moved from state court to federal court. (Trump's argument on the latter issue might run into complications.)