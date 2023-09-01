Judge: Trump's Georgia Trial Will Be Streamed on YouTube

When Donald Trump goes on trial in Georgia, the world apparently will be able to follow along on YouTube. The judge presiding over the case ruled Thursday that the proceedings will be live-streamed on the court's YouTube channel, reports WSB-TV. Other media outlets will be allowed to have cameras in the courtroom as well, said Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, per Atlanta News First. The judge's ruling came amid a flurry of other developments on Thursday, the most prominent of which was Trump pleading not guilty to charges he and his co-defendants illegally tried to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.