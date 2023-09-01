After 2 Shot in Chicago Ballpark, Speculation Reigns

Chicago White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf says he's "done a deep dive" into a shooting that injured two women attending a White Sox game at Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field a week ago and "I don't see any way in the world that the shots could have come from inside the ballpark." A 42-year-old woman in the left field bleachers was shot twice in the leg, while a 26-year-old woman, seated a few rows ahead, suffered a graze wound to her abdomen during the Aug. 25 game, which continued to completion 90 minutes later, per the Chicago Sun-Times . Around 7:30pm, footage shows people in the vicinity stand up and look around them before two people raise their hands to flag down security.

Gunshot detection service ShotSpotter detected nine gunshots about a mile south of the ballpark around that time, per WLS. "At this point all (interim Chicago police Superintendent Fred Waller) is prepared to say is they have not ruled out that [the shots] came from outside the ballpark," Reinsdorf told reporters Thursday, per the Chicago Tribune. On Monday, however, Waller said investigators had "almost completely dispelled" the theory that the gunfire originated outside the venue, per the Sun-Times. Police released a statement Thursday evening, saying "detectives are actively investigating every avenue surrounding the circumstances of how this shooting incident transpired."

Though attendees must pass through metal detectors and have their bags searched, there's been some speculation that one of the two women managed to get a gun through security before accidentally firing it in Section 161. A police report notes the woman shot in the leg has a valid firearm owner's identification card, per the Sun-Times. But "she denies bringing a firearm into the stadium and further denies having anything to do with the discharge of a firearm at the stadium," her attorney, John Malm, says in a statement. He adds photographic evidence, X-rays, and medical experts "confirm the gunshot wound our client sustained was not self-inflicted."

ESPN reporter Peggy Kusinski alleged Tuesday that the woman who suffered a graze wound "snuck the gun in past metal detectors hiding it in the folds of her belly fat" before "an accidental discharge," per USA Today. A colleague of the woman found a bullet in her hoodie, per the Sun-Times. "I felt a pinch in my back ... sure enough I picked up a damn bullet," the woman said in a Facebook post that has since been deleted. "Still in shock ... but I am fine." Those women were seated a few rows in front of the victim who suffered two gunshot wounds to her right leg. "One of the bullets traveled through her thigh, and the other struck her calf and became lodged in her shin," per the Sun-Times. (Read more Chicago White Sox stories.)