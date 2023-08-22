Thaksin Returns to Thailand, Goes to Jail

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra began an eight-year prison sentence Tuesday after returning from years of self-imposed exile, while his allies in parliament faced a vote on their bid to form a government together with military parties that have been their rivals for decades. It was an emotional day for supporters of the 74-year-old billionaire, who won the loyalty of millions with populist policies that directed attention, and funding, to the country's largely rural, often impoverished, north, the AP reports. Hundreds of people gathered outside of the airport in Bangkok hours ahead of Thaksin's arrival, donning red clothes and holding signs with welcoming messages. They sang and chanted in anticipation, then raised a raucous cheer when he appeared at the terminal door.

Thaksin's convoy went from the airport to the Supreme Court, where a special body that handles criminal cases against former officeholders confirmed an eight-year sentence given to him in absentia for corruption, which he has he dismissed as politically motivated. He then went directly to Bangkok's main prison. Meanwhile, voting began in Parliament on the Thaksin-linked Pheu Thai Party's bid to form an 11-party government that would include two parties allied with its former military adversaries, following a stalemate that has lasted more than three months. Pheu Thai has been heavily criticized by some supporters for backtracking on a pre-election pledge not to work with pro-military parties, and many have speculated that the party embraced its former enemies in an effort to reduce or cancel Thaksin's prison sentence.

Thaksin and parties backed by him struggled with the military for years. Thaksin left Thailand 15 years ago, following a 2006 coup that cut short his second term as prime minister and sparked years of upheaval. A Pheu Thai government led by Thaksin's sister Yingluck Shinawatra was ousted in 2014 by then-army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is now the outgoing prime minister after voters largely rejected military-linked parties in May. Pheu Thai came in second in the elections, but got a chance to form a government after the surprise winner Move Forward Party was repeatedly rejected by conservative senators appointed by a previous military government.

Thaksin has said his decision to return has nothing to do with the Pheu Thai party's bid for power, but many observers suspect that the divisive former leader is betting that a friendly government will be able to cut his sentence short. Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam of the outgoing military-linked government has said that Thaksin can request a royal pardon like any other inmate, and could receive special consideration because of his age. (Read more Thailand stories.)