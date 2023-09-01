MTG Issues Shutdown Threat Over Biden Impeachment

The start of September brings a looming deadline into view: The government risks a shutdown at the end of the month unless Congress acts. As the Washington Post notes, it's the second time this year the government has faced the prospect of running out of money. On Thursday, President Biden called on Congress to pass a continuing resolution to keep the government running as talks continue on a broader deal, but even that is up in the air at the moment. The Hill reports that GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene vowed this week that she won't vote to fund the government unless Congress holds a vote on an impeachment inquiry of Biden.