MTG Issues Shutdown Threat Over Biden Impeachment

The start of September brings a looming deadline into view: The government risks a shutdown at the end of the month unless Congress acts. As the Washington Post notes, it's the second time this year the government has faced the prospect of running out of money. On Thursday, President Biden called on Congress to pass a continuing resolution to keep the government running as talks continue on a broader deal, but even that is up in the air at the moment. The Hill reports that GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene vowed this week that she won't vote to fund the government unless Congress holds a vote on an impeachment inquiry of Biden.
Greene had a few other stipulations, including the elimination of funds for Ukraine and for what she called the "weaponization" of government, referring in part to special counsel Jack Smith's investigations of former President Trump. In response, the White House fired back at her threat, per the Guardian. "The last thing the American people deserve is for extreme House members to trigger a government shutdown that hurts our economy, undermines our disaster preparedness, and forces our troops to work without guaranteed pay," said spokesman Andrew Bates, who added that Greene belonged to the "hardcore fringe" of the GOP. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)