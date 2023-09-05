'Dream Weaver' Singer Gary Wright Dies at 80

Gary Wright, the singer-songwriter who went from a popular 1960s session player to a star in his own right with the 1970s hits "Dream Weaver" and "Love Is Alive," died Monday at age 80. Wright was a founding member of Spooky Tooth, a UK-based band that started in the '60s, and as a session player played on all of George Harrison's solo albums as well as recordings by Ringo Starr, Nilsson, BB King, and others, Variety reports. After his solo career died down in the 1980s, he turned to instrumental and soundtrack work, but he was known to the next generation thanks to the re-recorded version of "Dream Weaver" he sang in 1992's Wayne's World, in which the song famously featured.