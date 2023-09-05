Doctor Reports No Signs McConnell Had a Stroke

After experts suggested Sen. Mitch McConnell's public freezing episodes were caused by something other than lightheadedness or dehydration, the US Capitol's physician has listed potential causes that have been ruled out. A medical examination of the Republican leader on Wednesday found no signs that he is dealing with a seizure disorder, short strokes referred to as TIA, or movement issues such as Parkinson's disease, Dr. Brian Monahan said in a letter released Tuesday. McConnell, 81, suffered a concussion earlier this year, and Monahan proposed no changes in his treatment for that, NPR reports.
The letter did not say what could have caused the spells. Monahan wrote that he consulted neurologists and conducted evaluations that included brain MRI imaging, per CNN. The doctor said last week that McConnell was cleared to resume his full schedule. Senators returned to the Capitol on Tuesday after a five-week recess, and McConnell was scheduled to meet his leadership team and address the chamber on the first day back, per the BBC. (Read more Mitch McConnell stories.)