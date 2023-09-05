Doctor Reports No Signs McConnell Had a Stroke

After experts suggested Sen. Mitch McConnell's public freezing episodes were caused by something other than lightheadedness or dehydration, the US Capitol's physician has listed potential causes that have been ruled out. A medical examination of the Republican leader on Wednesday found no signs that he is dealing with a seizure disorder, short strokes referred to as TIA, or movement issues such as Parkinson's disease, Dr. Brian Monahan said in a letter released Tuesday. McConnell, 81, suffered a concussion earlier this year, and Monahan proposed no changes in his treatment for that, NPR reports.