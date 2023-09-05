Tech Outage Briefly Halts United Flights Nationwide

United Airlines departures have resumed after being halted nationwide for a brief time Tuesday because of a technology outage. Federal officials said that United crews had been unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means, the AP reports. "United asked the FAA to pause the airline's departures nationwide," the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted. The FAA said the issue was limited to United and its subsidiaries. It announced before 2pm Eastern time that the ground stop on United flights had been lifted.