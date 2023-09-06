Like the Other Proud Boys, Tarrio Was Contrite in Court

Like so many other Proud Boys sentenced before him, Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right group, seemed apologetic when standing before a judge. In some cases, however, those same apparently contrite people have engaged in some seemingly contradictory behavior afterward. A look:

Tarrio: Per CNN and the Wall Street Journal, he told the judge, "I have always tried to hold myself to a higher standard and I failed. I held myself morally above others, and this trial has shown me how wrong I was. ... To the men and women of law enforcement, who answered the call that day, I'm sorry. To the citizens of DC that saw their city turned upside down, I'm sorry. The lawmakers, their staff and those present that day, and those that had to endure the events that day, I'm sorry." Per the AP, after he was sentenced, Tarrio "raised his hand and made a 'V' gesture with his fingers." The New York Times notes that could either be seen as a peace sign or a victory symbol.