Like the Other Proud Boys, Tarrio Was Contrite in Court

Like so many other Proud Boys sentenced before him, Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right group, seemed apologetic when standing before a judge. In some cases, however, those same apparently contrite people have engaged in some seemingly contradictory behavior afterward. A look:
- Tarrio: Per CNN and the Wall Street Journal, he told the judge, "I have always tried to hold myself to a higher standard and I failed. I held myself morally above others, and this trial has shown me how wrong I was. ... To the men and women of law enforcement, who answered the call that day, I'm sorry. To the citizens of DC that saw their city turned upside down, I'm sorry. The lawmakers, their staff and those present that day, and those that had to endure the events that day, I'm sorry." Per the AP, after he was sentenced, Tarrio "raised his hand and made a 'V' gesture with his fingers." The New York Times notes that could either be seen as a peace sign or a victory symbol.
- Joseph Biggs: Per the Washington Post, Biggs told the judge he had been "seduced" into the cause. "I know that I messed up that day, but I'm not a terrorist," he said. "My curiosity got the better of me, and I'll have to live with that for the rest of my life." He said his statements about killing lawmakers were a way of venting anger he had about a young relative who'd been abused and about his own injury suffered in combat. "I used that rhetoric … to cope and to not take violent action."
- Biggs, after: Per the New York Times, however, Biggs called into a vigil for Jan. 6 defendants days after that and called his sentence "insane," saying, "We gotta stand up and fight—don't give up."
- Dominic Pezzola: Per the Times, he told the judge he was "a changed and humbled man."
- Pezzola, after: Soon after, however, he raised his fist and yelled that "Trump won" while being led out of a courtroom.
- Ethan Nordean: Per the Hill, he told the court that he sees the January 6 Capitol attack as a "complete and utter tragedy ... To anyone who I directly or even indirectly wronged, I'm sorry."
- Zachary Rehl: Per the AP, a sobbing Rehl told the judge, "I'm done with all of it, done peddling lies for other people who don't care about me. Politicians started spreading lies about the election, and I fell for it hook, line and sinker."
