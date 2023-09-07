Special Counsel Plans Indictment of Hunter Biden in September

Special counsel David Weiss said in a court filing Wednesday that he intends to seek an indictment of Hunter Biden on gun charges this month, after a plea deal with the president's son involving tax charges fell apart this summer. The prosecution's filing cited the requirements of the federal Speedy Trial Act in saying that a grand jury indictment would be sought before Sept. 29, Politico reports. The document did not specify how many charges would be brought, per CNN .

Abbe Lowell, Biden's lead lawyer, filed an update of his own Wednesday in federal court in Delaware contending that the terms of the collapsed agreement, which protected Biden from prosecution, remain in effect. In a statement, Lowell said his client has been following the conditions of release set out by that deal, including making regular visits to the probation office. "We expect a fair resolution of the sprawling, 5-year investigation into Mr. Biden that was based on the evidence and the law, not outside political pressure," Lowell said. (Read more Hunter Biden stories.)