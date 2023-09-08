Convicted Actor Under Full-Time Cell Surveillance

Jail officials in Los Angeles have Danny Masterson, a onetime actor on a hit TV show who was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life for committing two rapes, under full-time video surveillance in his cell. Deputies also go to Masterson's cell on the half-hour to check on him, TMZ reports. Their instructions are to take the inmate for a mental health exam if he shows any signs of difficulties. Masterson is being held in the jail until he's transferred to a California state prison.
Shawn Holley, a lawyer for Masterson, said her client is mentally strong. After meeting with appellate lawyers, the former member of the cast for That '70s Show is confident about his chances of having the conviction overturned, Holley told TMZ. Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, attended his sentencing Thursday in Los Angeles and was spotted crying, per Yahoo Life. The actor's mother, Carol, and siblings also were in court. (Read more Danny Masterson stories.)