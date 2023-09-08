Convicted Actor Under Full-Time Cell Surveillance

Jail officials in Los Angeles have Danny Masterson, a onetime actor on a hit TV show who was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life for committing two rapes, under full-time video surveillance in his cell. Deputies also go to Masterson's cell on the half-hour to check on him, TMZ reports. Their instructions are to take the inmate for a mental health exam if he shows any signs of difficulties. Masterson is being held in the jail until he's transferred to a California state prison.