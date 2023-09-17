Mystery, Horror Film Nearly Tie

Third in Kenneth Branagh's Poirot series starts slowly
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 17, 2023 2:30 PM CDT
Nun 2 Edges Branagh's Haunting
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Storm Reid as Sister Debra in New Line Cinema's horror thriller "The Nun II."   (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

The Nun 2 and A Haunting in Venice virtually tied for the No. 1 spot in US and Canadian theaters over the weekend, with a slight edge carrying the horror sequel over the Hercule Poirot mystery, according to studio estimates Sunday. In its second weekend of release, Warner Bros.' The Nun 2, a spinoff from the studio's lucrative Conjuring franchise, grossed $14.7 million. If numbers hold, that will give The Nun 2, with up to a $56.5 million total and $158.8 million worldwide, the top spot at the box office for the second straight week. Close behind was A Haunting in Venice, Kenneth Branagh's third Agatha Christie adaptation. It opened with $14.5 million, the AP reports.

After the successful run of Murder on the Orient Express ($352.8 million worldwide against a production budget of $55 million) and the less-stellar global haul of Death on the Nile ($137.3 million against a $90 million budget), the sluggish start for A Haunting in Venice may have signaled the death knell for Branagh's detective. The film grossed $22.7 million internationally. It cost less than its predecessor, carrying a production budget of about $60 million. On one of the quietest weekends in movie theaters this year, Barbie ranked in the top five films for the ninth straight weekend. It added $4 million to bring its domestic total to $625 million and its global haul to $1.42 billion. Oppenheimer reached $912.7 million, making it the highest-grossing biopic ever, passing Bohemian Rhapsody.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

  1. The Nun II, $14.7 million.
  2. A Haunting in Venice, $14.5 million.
  3. The Equalizer 3, $7.2 million.
  4. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, $4.7million.
  5. Barbie, $4 million.
  6. Jawan, $2.5 million.
  7. Blue Beetle, $2.5 million.
  8. Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, $2.4 million.
  9. Oppenheimer, $2.1 million.
  10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, $2 million.
