Child Exposed to Fentanyl at Day Care Dies

It's a fentanyl death with the most innocent of victims: Police in New York City say a 1-year-old boy died after being exposed to the opioid at his day care, reports NBC News . Three other young children were hospitalized but are recovering. Police have arrested the woman who operated the day care out of her Bronx apartment, 36-year-old Grei Mendez, and a man who rented a room in the apartment, 41-year-old Carlisto Acevedo Brito. Both face murder charges and a slew of other charges, including child endangerment. Police found a kilo of fentanyl in an apartment closet, as well as kilo presses used for processing large amounts of drugs, reports the New York Times .

The boy who died was identified as Nicholas Feliz Dominici. Police found him unresponsive in the apartment on Friday afternoon after responding to an emergency call from Mendez. Investigators suspect the children inhaled the drug when it was being cut up in the apartment, reports the New York Post. A lawyer for Mendez says his client knew nothing about the drugs being there. "Why would someone who knows they have fentanyl in their apartment call the police?" he said in an interview with the Times. Nicholas was in his first week at the day care. "I have to thank God for the time we had with him," says his mother, 34-year-old Zoila Dominici. (Read more fentanyl stories.)