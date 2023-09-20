Report: For First Time in 18 Years, Vanna White Gets a Raise

Wheel of Fortune will still have one familiar face after longtime host Pat Sajak leaves the iconic game show: Vanna White has signed on for two additional seasons, meaning that after the upcoming 41st (Sajak's last, which started filming last week) she'll be there to welcome new host Ryan Seacrest in the 42nd season and will continue through at least the show's 2025-26 season, aka No. 43, People reports. The most shocking reveal in TMZ's story about White's contract renewal is that, according to the gossip site's sources, the 66-year-old hadn't received a raise in 18 years. Of course, she has now; sources say her deal includes a "substantial pay increase."