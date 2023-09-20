Report: For First Time in 18 Years, Vanna White Gets a Raise

Wheel of Fortune will still have one familiar face after longtime host Pat Sajak leaves the iconic game show: Vanna White has signed on for two additional seasons, meaning that after the upcoming 41st (Sajak's last, which started filming last week) she'll be there to welcome new host Ryan Seacrest in the 42nd season and will continue through at least the show's 2025-26 season, aka No. 43, People reports. The most shocking reveal in TMZ's story about White's contract renewal is that, according to the gossip site's sources, the 66-year-old hadn't received a raise in 18 years. Of course, she has now; sources say her deal includes a "substantial pay increase."
She had been making $3 million a year, a far cry from Sajak's $15 million per season, despite the fact that the two seemed to be given equal billing on the show. Sources say White's lawyer, during what were reportedly "very difficult negotiations" with Sony, got Sony to remove a clause from White's contract releasing the studio from any legal claims from White. Sources say her attorney is considering suing Sony for gender discrimination, given the huge discrepancy in pay. White in June also made a new deal to return as host of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which also reportedly included a significant pay raise, Deadline reports. (Read more Vanna White stories.)