Maren Morris Taking a Break From Country Music

Maren Morris, who has long been outspoken about LGBTQ+ rights and anti-racism , is taking a "step back" from country music, she says in an interview with the Los Angeles Times . "After the Trump years, people's biases were on full display," says the singer, who just released her new EP, The Bridge. "It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic. All these things were being celebrated, and it was weirdly dovetailing with this hyper-masculine branch of country music." She felt isolated in the genre as a result, and now feels "very, very distanced from it."

There was a time, she says, when "I thought I'd like to burn it to the ground and start over. But it's burning itself down without my help." She bemoans the fact that music is being used as a "toxic weapon in culture wars" when it should be "the voice of the oppressed." After years of being immersed in the country music genre, she says she now wants to take some time to "purposely focus on just making good music and not so much on how we'll market it." The full interview is here. (Read more country music stories.)