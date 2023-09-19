A mama bear and her cub went a little Cocaine Bear on some doughnuts in Anchorage last week. Candice Sergeant, the manager of a Krispy Kreme store in the Alaskan city's Muldoon neighborhood, tells CBS Chicago that she was working her shift last Tuesday when she got an "unusual call" from one of her delivery drivers: He was reporting the presence of two bears in the back of his van. "I didn't believe it," Sergeant now laughs. "I was really astonished." The van had been parked outside Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, where the delivery driver had briefly left the van door open while he was dropping off doughnuts at the store there.

"You could hear them ... breaking open the packages," Shelly Deano, the manager of that store, says. "We were trying to beat on the van but they just kept eating all the doughnuts." She details that that two bears devoured 20 packages of doughnut holes and a half-dozen three-packs of chocolate doughnuts. Deano notes that she called base security, which was able to scare the bears off into the nearby woods by blasting loud sirens.

"UnBEARlievable Krispy Kreme ALASKA Moment!" Krispy Kreme Alaska wrote on its Facebook page, showing a photo of the bears raiding the van. USA Today notes that all three types of North American bear—black, brown, and polar—call Alaska home, and so some necessary "coexisting" has to take place. The state's Department of Fish and Game recommends that anyone who encounters a bear call 911 if it poses an immediate threat, and to fill out an online report if they come across a bear in a nonthreatening situation. (Read more bears stories.)