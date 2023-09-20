While some are celebrating the Senate's decision to no longer enforce its unwritten dress code—previously, shirts and ties for the guys, covered arms for the ladies—Republicans aren't as thrilled. "Terrible," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia commented on the change, per NBC News. "It stinks," said Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, while South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham noted: "Not a big fan." More on the clothing commotion:



Note to Schumer: Forty-six GOP senators penned a letter Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Democrat who called a stop to enforcing the older dress code, per the Washington Post. "Allowing casual clothing on the Senate floor disrespects the institution we serve and the American families we represent," noted the letter led by Florida Sen. Rick Scott, which asked Schumer to reverse his decision. "The world watches us on that floor and we must protect the sanctity of that place at all costs."

Forty-six GOP senators penned a letter Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Democrat who called a stop to enforcing the older dress code, per the Washington Post. "Allowing casual clothing on the Senate floor disrespects the institution we serve and the American families we represent," noted the letter led by Florida Sen. Rick Scott, which asked Schumer to reverse his decision. "The world watches us on that floor and we must protect the sanctity of that place at all costs." Beach party? GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine joked to CNN about her next Senate appearance. "I plan to wear a bikini tomorrow," she said. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, meanwhile, said he'll never be caught in a Speedo on the Senate floor.

GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine joked to CNN about her next Senate appearance. "I plan to wear a bikini tomorrow," she said. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, meanwhile, said he'll never be caught in a Speedo on the Senate floor. Fury at Fetterman: There's one Democratic senator in particular who's drawing the lion's share of the barbs from conservatives over the dress code change, reports the Hill—Pennsylvania's John Fetterman, who's become a known presence on Capitol Hill wearing shorts, sneakers, and a hoodie. "A revolting slob" is how right-wing commentator Monica Crowley referred to him.