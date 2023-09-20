Suspect in Murder of Illinois Family Found Dead in Vehicle

A suspect in the killings of a Chicago-area family and their three dogs died on a highway in Oklahoma on Wednesday, authorities say. Romeoville Deputy Chief Chris Burne said 31-year-old Illinois resident Nathaniel Huey Jr. and a woman also considered a person of interest were in a vehicle that police tried to stop on I-44 near Catoosa after its license plate was scanned by a camera, NBC News reports. The driver "immediately attempted to elude the officers, resulting in a single-car crash," Burne said. He said officers heard two apparent gunshots from the burning vehicle and found Huey dead in the driver's seat.

The woman was critically injured in the passenger seat. Both had gunshot wounds. Police said the woman, who was believed to be in a relationship with Huey, had been reported missing by her family, Fox23 reports. Police believe Alberto Rolon, 38; Zoraida Bartolomei, 32; and their 7- and 9-year-old sons were shot to death at their Romeoville home Saturday night or early Sunday. Their three dogs were also shot.

Burne did not disclose the relationship between the suspect and the family when he spoke at a news conference Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune reports. "This portion of the incident is still unfolding," he said. "This literally just happened. Nothing in our investigation leads us to believe there are any other suspects." He said investigators have determined a possible motive in the case but did not elaborate, reports the AP. (Read more Illinois stories.)