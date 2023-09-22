Woman Describes Alleged Disturbing Encounter With Russell Brand

In the wake of sexual assault accusations against Russell Brand , a woman is describing a disturbing encounter she says she had with the comedian in 2008. While working in Los Angeles at a media company housed in a building also used by the BBC for its LA office, she says she was squatting to search through a medicine cabinet in a bathroom, looking for sinus medication, when she felt someone behind her, turned around, and came face-to-face with Brand's crotch. She tells the BBC Brand told her he was going to have sex with her, using vulgar language, and that when she said no, he pulled out his penis and "pretty much served it to me as you would be serving someone some food." She is not among the four women who came forward to accuse Brand, who has been experiencing quite a bit of fallout , of sexual abuse.

She says she felt trapped in the bathroom, but that Brand left after someone from his team knocked on the door looking for him. Immediately afterward, she says, the comedian joked about the encounter on his BBC radio show. In the episode, Brand can be heard laughing as his co-presenter said the comedian had just "showed his willy to a lady." That co-presenter says, "I was not aware until now of the nature of this encounter. I have expressed my regret now looking back at the impact of the show, and this is a further example." The woman says she expected someone from the BBC to reach out as the story made the rounds, but no one ever did, even after someone made a formal report to BBC management in 2019 after hearing the tale. The BBC says it is now investigating the claim, and expresses regret the episode was allowed to air, the Guardian reports. (Read more Russell Brand stories.)