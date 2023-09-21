Man Flees After Child Exposed to Fentanyl Dies at Wife's Daycare

Police are still searching for the husband of the woman who ran the New York City daycare where a child was exposed to fentanyl and died Friday. Police say the man was captured on surveillance video fleeing the scene, ABC 7 New York reports. Grei Mendez, his wife and the daycare owner, and Carlisto Acevedo Brito, his cousin and a tenant of the apartment out of which the daycare was operated, have been hit with both state and federal charges in the tragedy. Police say Mendez called her husband two times before calling 911 to report the emergency, in which one-year-old Nicholas Dominici and two other children at the daycare were exposed to fentanyl, the BBC reports. Dominici died; the two others, as well as a third child who became ill after being picked up from the daycare, were hospitalized but survived.