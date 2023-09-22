Democratic Senator Indicted on Bribery Charges

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife have been indicted on charges of bribery. Federal prosecutors on Friday announced the charges against the 69-year-old Democrat nearly six years after an earlier criminal case against him ended with a deadlocked jury, reports the AP . They said a search of Bob Menendez's home turned up $100,000 in gold bars and $480,000 in hidden cash. The latest indictment is unrelated to the earlier charges that alleged Menendez accepted lavish gifts to pressure government officials on behalf of a Florida doctor. The Senate Historical Office says Menendez appears to be the first sitting senator in US history to have been indicted on two unrelated criminal allegations. Menendez faces reelection next year in a bid to extend his three-decade career in Washington, and as Democrats hold a narrow majority in the Senate.

The first time Menendez was indicted, he had been accused of using his political influence to help a Florida eye doctor who had lavished him with gifts and campaign contributions. The new charges follow a yearslong investigation that examined, among other things, the dealings of a New Jersey businessman—a friend of Menendez's wife—who secured sole authorization from the Egyptian government to certify that meat imported into that country meets Islamic dietary requirements. Investigators also asked questions about the Menendez family's interactions with a New Jersey developer.

Menendez's political career had looked as though it might be over in 2015, when a federal grand jury in New Jersey indicted him on multiple charges over favors he did for a friend, Dr. Salomon Melgen. Menendez was accused of pressuring government officials to resolve a Medicare billing dispute in Melgen's favor, securing visas for the doctor's girlfriends, and helping protect a contract the doctor had to provide port-screening equipment to the Dominican Republic. Menendez has always maintained his innocence. His lawyers said campaign contributions and gifts from Melgen—which included trips on his private jet to a resort in the Dominican Republic and a vacation in Paris—were tokens of their longtime friendship, not bribes. Prosecutors dropped the case after a jury deadlocked in 2017 and a judge dismissed some counts.

The Senate Ethics Committee later rebuked Menendez, finding that he had improperly accepted gifts, failed to disclose them and then used his influence to advance Melgen's personal interests. But months later, New Jersey voters returned Menendez to the Senate. Melgen was convicted of health care fraud in 2017 but former President Trump commuted his sentence. Menendez is widely expected to run for reelection next year. At least two other senators—Kay Bailey Hutchinson, R-Texas; Richard Kenney, D-Delaware—were indicted on multiple occasions while still in office, but each senator's indictments covered overlapping allegations. Neither were convicted, and both went on to serve their full terms.