Travel / JetBlue 8 Hospitalized After 'Sudden Severe Turbulence' on JetBlue Flight Plane landed safely in Florida Monday By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Sep 26, 2023 1:00 AM CDT Copied FILE - A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the runway, July 7, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) A flight from Ecuador to Florida experienced turbulence so bad it landed eight people in the hospital Monday. As JetBlue Flight 1256 approached Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, it encountered "sudden severe turbulence" around Jamaica, according to the airline. It landed safely and was met by medical personnel, ABC News reports. Seven passengers and one crew member were taken to the hospital. Fox Weather has a map showing the plane's path as it veered to the right off its intended flight path and then made a quick jog back to the left, and the outlet notes that per FlightAware, there were thunderstorms in the area. In just about one minute, the plane ascended 600 feet and then descended 400 feet. story continues below "JetBlue will work to support our customers and crewmembers," a statement from the airline reads, per USA Today. "The aircraft for this flight has been taken out of service for inspection." The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The condition of those hospitalized was not released. Severe turbulence encountered by a Delta Air Lines flight last month left 11 people hospitalized, and the month before that, turbulence so violent it caused people to "hit the ceiling" on an Allegiant flight left four people hospitalized. (Read more JetBlue stories.)