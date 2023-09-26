8 Hospitalized After 'Sudden Severe Turbulence' on JetBlue Flight

A flight from Ecuador to Florida experienced turbulence so bad it landed eight people in the hospital Monday. As JetBlue Flight 1256 approached Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, it encountered "sudden severe turbulence" around Jamaica, according to the airline. It landed safely and was met by medical personnel, ABC News reports. Seven passengers and one crew member were taken to the hospital. Fox Weather has a map showing the plane's path as it veered to the right off its intended flight path and then made a quick jog back to the left, and the outlet notes that per FlightAware, there were thunderstorms in the area. In just about one minute, the plane ascended 600 feet and then descended 400 feet.