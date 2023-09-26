Woman Swept Into Ocean From Popular Washington Beach

Teams are searching for a 26-year-old woman who was swept into the ocean Monday from a popular beach on the Washington coast, according to the US Coast Guard. The Coast Guard said it received a call at 10:50am about a woman who was reportedly taken by ocean currents while she was on Rialto Beach near Olympic National Park, the AP reports. The beach is on the Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle. The Coast Guard has two helicopters as well as a crew on land searching along with people from the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, the La Push Tribal Police Department, and the national park.