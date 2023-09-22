Sophie Turner: Joe Jonas Won't Give Me Our Kids' Passports

After news broke that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are divorcing , the couple released a joint statement calling their four years of marriage "wonderful" and saying the split was amicable and "truly ... a united decision." Well, it looks like now things have taken a turn for the slightly less amicable. The actress on Thursday sued the singer for wrongful retention of their two daughters, ages 3 and 14 months, and the singer quickly responded with a statement explaining his side of things, People reports. Turner's suit accuses Jonas of withholding the girls' passports, thus keeping them from returning "home" to England. But Jonas says that, less than 24 hours after a "cordial" meeting during which they agreed to work on an "amicable co-parenting setup," Turner surprised him with news that she wanted to take the girls to live permanently in the UK.

Turner, in her lawsuit, says that during a discussion over the holiday season in 2022, she and Jonas had agreed England would be their family's "forever home," and that they had sold their Miami home, started renting a home in England this year, and then started the process of buying a home in England, which they planned to close on in a few months, CNN reports. She says the girls are "fully involved" in "all aspects of daily ... life in England," while Jonas says they've lived most of their lives in the US. Turner's lawsuit also alleges that after a fight on Jonas' birthday, August 15 (the day after her final Instagram post featuring Jonas, though she posted an Instagram story wishing him a happy birthday the following day), the divorce filing happened "very suddenly" and that she learned about it through the media (another claim Jonas' statement disputes). Jonas' own social media posts from his birthday do not include Turner, who had traveled from the UK to be with him, E! Online reports.

Turner says that when, two weeks after Jonas filed for divorce, she tried to reiterate the plan to move to England, he said he'd changed his mind, People reports. Jonas' statement also notes that the girls had been under his primary care for the past few months because he had more daytime hours available while touring than Turner did while filming a miniseries in the UK, but that they are now with Turner, People reports. "Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the US permanently," his statement says of her lawsuit. Turner, for her part, says she and Jonas had a prior agreement that she would return to the US when she finished filming and then take the girls, who have dual citizenship, back to England on September 20 but he refused to let her do so, which resulted in her suing him, NBC News reports. (Read more Joe Jonas stories.)