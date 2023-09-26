Scorsese Saw Hollywood's Ills at Screening for Departed

Martin Scorsese turns 81 in November, and he's making the rounds to plug his new film Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ, Scorsese talks about feeling out of step with modern Hollywood. For instance, he rarely goes to Los Angeles anymore because "most of my friends are gone," he says. "They're all new people. I don't know them anymore. It's a new town. It's a new industry. And it's nice. It's just like, I can't hang out there. Except when I'm with Leo." But he also feels out of step in an artistic sense as he complains about the "manufactured content" so prevalent in popular movies (think comic-book films) today: