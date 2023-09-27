Young Baltimore Tech CEO Allegedly Killed by Violent Repeat Offender

A young Baltimore tech CEO found dead in her apartment Monday was killed by a violent repeat offender who had just been released from a Maryland prison in October, officials say. An arrest warrant on charges including first-degree murder has been issued for Jason Billingsley, 32; police are searching for him and warn the public he should be considered armed and dangerous, CBS News reports. Billingsley pleaded guilty to a first-degree sex offense in 2015 and was sentenced to 30 years behind bars, with 16 years suspended. It's not clear why he was released in October. He had previously pleaded guilty to assaults in 2009 and 2011, NBC News reports.

"This person is extremely dangerous. We will not rest until justice is served," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at a press conference. "There is no way in hell that he should have been out on the street. When the police go out and do their job, as they did in this case ... and the state's attorney goes out and does their work, gets the conviction, the conviction should be the conviction. We are tired of talking about the same people committing the same kind of crimes over and over again." It's not clear whether Pava LaPere, who co-founded EcoMap Technologies and has been mourned as a bright light who was devoted to her city, knew Billingsley or what his motive may have been. (Read more Baltimore stories.)