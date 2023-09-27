No one played more shows at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino than Elvis Presley, who notched an impressive 636 sold-out performances in residency before his 1977 death. No one until last weekend, that is, when '70s legend Barry Manilow logged his 637th show at the same venue. NPR reports that Manilow, known for such hits as "Copacabana," "Mandy," and "Can't Smile Without You," showed up for his record-breaking performance in a red jacket "with Elvis' iconic TCB lightning bolt logo stitched on the sleeve." Manilow even sang "Hound Dog" in tribute to the King.

"Welcome to our record-breaking weekend!" Manilow exclaimed to fans from his spot on the stage. NPR notes that both Manilow and Elvis' records pale in comparison to the longest residency in Vegas history: that of Donny and Marie Osmond, who played 1,730 shows over 11 years. Manilow may still be trying to catch up to that, as he recently announced more shows heading into 2024. The New York Post also notes that, after two decades of working to get it off the ground, Manilow's musical Harmony is coming to Broadway, with previews beginning Oct. 18 and opening night set for Nov. 13. (Read more Barry Manilow stories.)