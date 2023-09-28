Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday is on Sunday, seven months after the former president announced he was entering home hospice care. Some events for that official celebration, however, are now being moved to Saturday due to the government shutdown that's going to kick in on Oct. 1 if lawmakers on Capitol Hill can't come to some kind of agreement. "The interest in President Carter's birthday is so great, we decided to make it a birthday weekend, both Saturday and Sunday with 99-cent admission, and all [sorts] of birthday activities," the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum said in a statement to the Hill .

Tony Clark, the library and museum's public affairs director, tells CNN that some parts of the venue share space with the nonprofit Carter Center, but that others, including the museum part of the building, would be affected by the shutdown. That's why "we are starting early to make sure we have a celebration," he says. Among the events planned for Saturday from 1pm to 4pm local time are games, crafts, food trucks, and a showing of All the President's Men, per the AP.

The Carter Center is also inviting the public to send "birthday greetings, memories, and messages of love" to Carter ahead of his big day. Those interested can upload those messages, as well as a photo or video, on the center's website. "Together, let's create a mosaic of images that reflect his incredible life and legacy—and celebrate his 99 years," the center says. Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, who has dementia, were spotted last weekend taking a ride through the annual Plains Peanut Festival. (Read more Jimmy Carter stories.)