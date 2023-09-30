It seemed pretty clear all week that avoiding a federal government shutdown might be tough, and rolling into Saturday, all signs continue to point in that direction. The AP reports we're now "on the brink" of it, with furloughs and other disruptions looming if a deal isn't struck by midnight tonight. Reuters notes that Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is expected to try for a "Hail Mary pass" on Saturday, with last-ditch efforts to try to convince his fellow Republicans to cut out the infighting and vote for a short-term funding bill that includes disaster relief. It's not going to be an easy play. More on recent developments, and what could be to come:



GOP tensions: Emotions were running hot on Friday after a resolution McCarthy put to the House floor, which would've funded the government through the end of October, was defeated not only by Democrats, but by 21 Republicans. This left other GOPers frustrated. "The problem is ... the holdouts aren't offering any other options," Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw said to reporters after the vote, per Fox News. "It's a f---ing democracy, it's hard. And there's no acknowledgment of that."

Emotions were running hot on Friday after a resolution McCarthy put to the House floor, which would've funded the government through the end of October, was defeated not only by Democrats, but by 21 Republicans. This left other GOPers frustrated. "The problem is ... the holdouts aren't offering any other options," Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw said to reporters after the vote, per Fox News. "It's a f---ing democracy, it's hard. And there's no acknowledgment of that." Gaetz on the attack: At the front of the GOP pack going after McCarthy's plans is Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who Politico notes has a "takedown mission" in mind for the House speaker. "He wants Kevin," a Gaetz friend tells the outlet. "That's it, and everything else revolves around that."

At the front of the GOP pack going after McCarthy's plans is Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who Politico notes has a "takedown mission" in mind for the House speaker. "He wants Kevin," a Gaetz friend tells the outlet. "That's it, and everything else revolves around that." McCarthy's take: The House speaker seemed to be running out of options Friday. "What is the logical next step?" a reporter asked McCarthy after the vote, per Mediaite. "Keep working and make sure we solve this problem," McCarthy replied. When another journalist asked, "What's in your back pocket, speaker?," McCarthy answered, "Nothing right now. I'm broke."