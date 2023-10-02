California Counties Open Mental Health Courts

An alternative mental health court program designed to fast-track people with untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders into housing and medical care—potentially without their consent—kicked off in seven California counties, including San Francisco, on Monday. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom created the new civil court process, called "CARE Court," as part of a major push to address the homelessness crisis. Lawmakers approved it despite deep misgivings over insufficient housing and services, saying they needed to try something new to help those suffering in public from apparent psychotic breaks, the AP reports.

Families of people diagnosed with severe mental illness rejoiced, because the new law allows them to petition the court for treatment for their loved ones. Residents dismayed by the estimated 171,000 homeless people in California cheered at the possibility of getting them help and off the streets. Others blasted the new program as ineffective and punitive given that it could coerce people into treatment. But as petitions roll in Monday, it's not clear whom the program might help nor how effective it will be. That's because the eligibility criteria is narrow and limited largely to people with untreated schizophrenia and related disorders. Severe depression, bipolar disorder, and addiction by itself do not qualify.