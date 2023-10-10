46 Years Later, Atari Releasing Game for Classic Console

For Atari diehards, it's better late than never. The company is releasing a new game cartridge for its classic 2600 console that debuted in 1977 and ceased production 15 years later, reports Engadget . "Save Mary," which Atari says was "another victim of the 1983 game crash," is available for $60 preorders . As mobilesyrup.com notes, the game was developed by Atari veteran Tod Frye, who was behind the home version of "Pac-Man" and the "Swordquest" series for the 2600 console decades ago.

Only 500 of the cartridges will be made available, according to Engadget, and it comes with a silver collector's edition box. As for the game itself, players are tasked with building a platform that Mary can use to escape a flooding canyon. The game had been in production for two years before Atari pulled the plug on it years ago. For those without the original console, Atari sells an updated version for $129. (Read more Atari stories.)