'The Squad' Gets Security Briefing Amid Increased Threats

Threats against progressive lawmakers are up, sources say
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 13, 2023 1:00 AM CDT
'The Squad' Gets Security Briefing Amid Increased Threats
The U.S Capitol is seen during candlelight vigil for Israel On Capitol Hill Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Since the Hamas attack on Israel, threats against some of the most progressive lawmakers have seen a "major uptick," according to the sources who spoke to Politico. Members of the House of Representatives' so-called "Squad" and other left-wing Democrats, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Summer Lee, and Barbara Lee, received a security briefing Thursday from Capitol Police, the sources say.

A Capitol Police spokesperson confirmed only that several briefings on the department's "increased security posture" were held Thursday. The department said it was "enhancing" security around Capitol Hill ahead of Hamas' threatened "day of action" Friday, but that there were no specific threats against Congress. Meanwhile, Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal called for lawmakers to support the "diverse viewpoints" of members, some of whom have been criticized or threatened with punishment for speaking out against the Israeli government. (Read more the squad stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X