'The Squad' Gets Security Briefing Amid Increased Threats

Since the Hamas attack on Israel, threats against some of the most progressive lawmakers have seen a "major uptick," according to the sources who spoke to Politico . Members of the House of Representatives' so-called "Squad" and other left-wing Democrats, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Summer Lee, and Barbara Lee, received a security briefing Thursday from Capitol Police, the sources say.

A Capitol Police spokesperson confirmed only that several briefings on the department's "increased security posture" were held Thursday. The department said it was "enhancing" security around Capitol Hill ahead of Hamas' threatened "day of action" Friday, but that there were no specific threats against Congress. Meanwhile, Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal called for lawmakers to support the "diverse viewpoints" of members, some of whom have been criticized or threatened with punishment for speaking out against the Israeli government. (Read more the squad stories.)