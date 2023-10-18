Biden: Israel Will Allow Humanitarian Relief to Gaza

But only through the border with Egypt, and with inspections
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 18, 2023 10:39 AM CDT
Biden: Israel Will Allow Humanitarian Relief to Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he meets with President Biden on Wednesday in Tel Aviv, Israel.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden said Wednesday that Israel had agreed to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt with the understanding it would be subject to inspections, and that such aid should go to civilians and not Hamas militants. In remarks from Tel Aviv, where the president had gone to show support for Israel following a brutal and deadly Oct. 7 attack that killed roughly 1,400 people, Biden cautioned the nation against all-consuming rage. Israel cut off the flow of food, fuel, and water in Gaza following the attack. Mediators have been struggling to break a deadlock over providing supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups, and hospitals, reports the AP.

Biden said that he'd spoken with the Israeli Cabinet "to agree to the delivery of lifesaving humanitarian assistance [for] civilians in Gaza." "Let me be clear," Biden said. "If Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, they will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people." Biden also said an additional $100 million in humanitarian assistance would be delivered to Gaza and the West Bank.

