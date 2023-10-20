State Department Issues Rare Worldwide Alert

All Americans overseas should "exercise increased caution," the State Department said in a rare worldwide alert issued Friday. The notice cited "increased tensions in various locations around the world" and "the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests." In Lebanon, the US Embassy urged Americans to get out "as soon as possible while commercial options are still available, Semafor reports. Those choosing to stay were advised to "prepare contingency plans for emergency situations."

With border clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants intensifying, Lebanon has joined Gaza on the State Department's "do not travel" list. Americans have been urged to "reconsider" travel to Israel and the West Bank due to "terrorism and civil unrest." This is the first time a worldwide alert has been issued since August last year, when the State Department warned of possible "anti-American violence" after the killing of al-Qaeda No. 2 Ayman al-Zawahri, the Washington Post reports. The warning urges Americans to "stay alert in locations frequented by tourists," sign up for the Smart Travel Enrollment Program, and follow the department on social media.

A State Department official tells the Post that more than 7,000 US citizens have fled Israel and the West Bank since the devastating Hamas attack almost two weeks ago. Retired State Department senior official Todd Brown tells CNN that the potential for threats connected to the Israel-Hamas war is as bad as anything he saw in more than 30 years of working in diplomatic security—and isn't confined to the Middle East. "I do think that people should give some thought to their trips and not blindly think, 'Oh, everything's okay,' or 'I'm going into a European capital,'" he says. (Read more State Department stories.)