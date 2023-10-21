If Jada Pinkett Smith thought she and husband Will Smith had a lock on being the only celebrity couple who've been secretly separated for years, Meryl Streep just shattered that illusion. A rep for the Oscar-winning actor confirmed to Insider and Page Six on Friday that Streep and her husband of 45 years, sculptor Don Gummer, have been split under wraps "for more than six years." "While they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart," the rep's statement adds.

Streep and Gummer, who share four adult children and five grandchildren together, married in 1978, shortly after Streep's previous boyfriend, Deer Hunter co-star John Cazale, had died of lung cancer. A 2016 People article detailed how Streep's brother introduced her to Gummer while she was mourning Cazale, and while it wasn't instant sparks, it "certainly didn't take long"—Streep and Gummer were married six months after Cazale's death. The couple were last seen together publicly at the Academy Awards in 2018, which, according to our calculations based on this new news, was after their separation. (Read more Meryl Streep stories.)