Yet Another Star Reveals Secret Separation From Spouse

Days after Pinkett Smith admission, Meryl Streep rep says actor has been separated for 'more than 6 years'
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 21, 2023 7:45 AM CDT
Yet Another Star Reveals Secret Separation From Spouse
Meryl Streep, left, and Don Gummer arrive at the Oscars on Feb. 22, 2015, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

If Jada Pinkett Smith thought she and husband Will Smith had a lock on being the only celebrity couple who've been secretly separated for years, Meryl Streep just shattered that illusion. A rep for the Oscar-winning actor confirmed to Insider and Page Six on Friday that Streep and her husband of 45 years, sculptor Don Gummer, have been split under wraps "for more than six years." "While they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart," the rep's statement adds.

Streep and Gummer, who share four adult children and five grandchildren together, married in 1978, shortly after Streep's previous boyfriend, Deer Hunter co-star John Cazale, had died of lung cancer. A 2016 People article detailed how Streep's brother introduced her to Gummer while she was mourning Cazale, and while it wasn't instant sparks, it "certainly didn't take long"—Streep and Gummer were married six months after Cazale's death. The couple were last seen together publicly at the Academy Awards in 2018, which, according to our calculations based on this new news, was after their separation. (Read more Meryl Streep stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X