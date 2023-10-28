In the Halloween Spirit? These Cities Are Best for It

Ready to get your ghoul on? Halloween is on Tuesday, and people across the nation are prepping their costumes, breaking out the candy bowls, and cueing up "Monster Mash" for when trick-or-treaters arrive. If you're wondering which places really know how to get into the spooky spirit, WalletHub looked at 100 of the nation's most populated cities, examining 20 metrics in three main categories: trick-or-treater friendliness, meaning how many candy stops are available, how safe it is, and how walkable the day's activities are, among other factors; Halloween fun (think haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and Halloween costume stores); and Halloween weather, which takes a look at local temperatures and precipitation at this time of year. Based on its results, WalletHub deems New York as the city most into the holiday. Here are the other cities that made the top 10: