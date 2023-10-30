Schwarzenegger: Here's Who Should Run for President

Who is Arnold Schwarzenegger currently liking as the next US president? Someone who's not actually running for president, though he's left the door open for that to change. "Joe Manchin is one of them that I think stands out because he's kind of like a center guy. He comes from an energy state, but he's a Democrat, so he knows the challenges and all that. But he's one of the guys that I think is really a great force," Schwarzenegger said Sunday on Meet the Press when asked which candidate might provide the type of leadership the country needs. Per USA Today, Schwarzenegger added that there are "many others" who could similarly work toward compromise. He did not, however, name any other names, the Hill reports.