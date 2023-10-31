Kevin McCarthy lost his position as speaker of the House because of the right flank of his party. Now he'll have to fend off the same type of challenge in order to keep his seat in Congress. The Hill reports that David Giglio, an avowed supporter of Donald Trump, has filed the paperwork to challenge McCarthy in next year's GOP primary for California's 20th Congressional District. "Kevin McCarthy FAILED the American people by not keeping his promises and capitulating to the corrupt Biden Regime and the radical Democrats," Giglio, who describes himself as an "America First" candidate, said on his campaign website. He also tweeted that he hoped to work alongside Trump in 2024.