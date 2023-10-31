Kevin McCarthy Faces Primary Challenge From Trump Backer

Kevin McCarthy lost his position as speaker of the House because of the right flank of his party. Now he'll have to fend off the same type of challenge in order to keep his seat in Congress. The Hill reports that David Giglio, an avowed supporter of Donald Trump, has filed the paperwork to challenge McCarthy in next year's GOP primary for California's 20th Congressional District. "Kevin McCarthy FAILED the American people by not keeping his promises and capitulating to the corrupt Biden Regime and the radical Democrats," Giglio, who describes himself as an "America First" candidate, said on his campaign website. He also tweeted that he hoped to work alongside Trump in 2024.

Still, it would appear that Giglio, who previously lost a run for Congress in a different California district, faces a steep challenge. The Fresno Bee notes that McCarthy, known as a formidable fundraiser, has easily won all his races in the Bakersfield region. In McCarthy's last reelection contest, in 2022, he won with 67% of the vote, notes USA Today. The district is, however, described as "deep red" by the Bee, which could help Giglio. He's a political novice who owns a sports collectibles business. (Read more Kevin McCarthy stories.)

