Matthew Perry's Ex-Fiancee Speaks Out

In an Instagram post cited by multiple outlets including E! and CNN , Matthew Perry's former fiancee mourns the actor, who died Saturday at 54. Molly Hurwitz, who was with Perry for three years before they broke their engagement in 2021, has her Instagram account set to private, so the post is not publicly viewable. "While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I'd never known," the literary agent wrote. "No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship."

She expressed gratitude for Al-Anon, a 12-step program for anyone affected by another person's alcoholism, and reminisced about how talented Perry was. While re-watching Friends together in the run-up to the cast reunion in 2021, she wrote, Perry would say, "'F---, I was so good!! See what I did there???' We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical." People has a "who is" piece on Hurwitz, who grew up in New York. It was just weeks after the Friends reunion aired that Perry announced they'd split: "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," he said in a statement. "I wish Molly the best." (He spoke at more length about their engagement in his memoir.)