Canadian Author Pleads Guilty to Abducting Son

A Canadian author accused of faking her death and the death of her 7-year-old son before fleeing to Oregon last year has pleaded guilty to charges including parental abduction, but will probably avoid prison time. Dawn Walker, an award-winning Indigenous writer from Saskatchewan, also pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a forged document and forging a passport, the BBC reports. Other charges against the 49-year-old, who had initially pleaded not guilty, will be stayed. Prosecutors and defense attorneys jointly asked for a one-year conditional sentence, to be served in the community, followed by 18 months probation.

The conditions of the community sentence include a curfew and no unsupervised contact with the child as well as 300 hours of community service. Walker and her son were reported missing on July 24 and her Ford-150 truck was found next to a river, along with belongings including a fishing rod, sparking an intensive search that lasted 13 days. They were found safe in Oregon City, near Portland. Judge Bradley Mitchell noted that Walker had carried out a well-organized plan over months and said her actions had caused "immense" trauma, the Saskatoon StarPhoenix reports. Prosecutors said Walker stole the identities of two other Indigenous women and one of their children to apply for passports.

Walker said earlier this year that she was a victim of domestic violence and fled Saskatchewan because authorities wouldn't protect her. Police said the allegations were "thoroughly investigated" and no charges were filed. The boy's father, who strongly denies domestic violence allegations spoke in court Thursday, saying it was devastating to have suspicion cast on him after Walker disappeared, the CBC reports. Walker was defended by Marie Henein, one of Canada's most prominent attorneys, who said her client had been failed by the system, like many other Indigenous women. Wallker apologized for her actions in court Thursday, calling the abduction a "lapse of judgment." (Read more Canada stories.)