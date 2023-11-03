Hear "Miami," and thoughts of palm trees, Cuban food, and art deco architecture all come to mind. Now, add Jeff Bezos to that list: The Amazon founder announced this week that he's moving to the South Florida city and ditching Seattle after almost 30 years, reports the Seattle Times . "Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage," Bezos posted Thursday on Instagram , including a video of himself (with hair!) offering a tour of Amazon's very first "office." Bezos, who lived in Miami as a teen , explained that his parents, "my biggest supporters," had recently moved back there, and so the 59-year-old decided to join them.

"Lauren and I love Miami," he added, referring to partner Lauren Sanchez. The 59-year-old also wrote that the operations for his aerospace company Blue Origin "are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral," just a few hours away from his new home. Bezos, ranked as the third richest man in the world as of Friday morning, first purchased a $68 million home in the Indian Creek area of Miami in August, followed by a $79 million mansion next door just last month. "I've lived in Seattle longer than I've lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here," Bezos said in his Instagram post of his adopted Pacific Northwest hometown. "As exciting as the move is, it's an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

The New York Times notes that Miami has seen a "stampede of Silicon Valley techies and Wall Street titans" relocating there, and Axios names two who rank as billionaires like Bezos: Citadel founder Ken Griffin moved his company's HQ there from Chicago in 2022, while former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has been snatching up waterfront homes there for the past few years. Bezos also has various other residences scattered all over the country, including in Beverly Hills, DC, Maui, Texas, and New York—not to mention his superyacht, the Koru, per the Seattle Times. (Read more Jeff Bezos stories.)